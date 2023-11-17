Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,478,790,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $413.19. 485,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,972,323. The company has a 50 day moving average of $397.79 and a 200 day moving average of $399.71. The stock has a market cap of $330.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $344.34 and a 12 month high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

