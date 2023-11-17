Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,209 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of Old Republic International worth $7,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 43.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ORI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.49. 80,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,025. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $29.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Republic International

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.