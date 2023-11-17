Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $9.23 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cboe Global Markets worth $9,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 262.2% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 337.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 38,542 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS:CBOE traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $177.79. 817,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.23. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the subject of several research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cboe Global Markets

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

