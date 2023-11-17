Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $11,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 817,241 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.69.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.247 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.