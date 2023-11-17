Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 150,793 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 253.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,793 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $9,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,437,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,093,000 after buying an additional 896,503 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,412,000 after purchasing an additional 91,766 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,092,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.56. The company had a trading volume of 249,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average is $42.29.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

