Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,547 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,485 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.09. 6,777,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,297,156. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average of $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $195.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.