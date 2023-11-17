Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,026 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.83. 3,301,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,437,025. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $168.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

