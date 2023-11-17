Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 815 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 79,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 25.9% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.85. The company had a trading volume of 820,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,418. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.