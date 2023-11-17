Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 816 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,662 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,539,000 after acquiring an additional 491,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,787,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,012,434 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $498,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FDX

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $255.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,669. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.61 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.50 and its 200-day moving average is $247.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.