Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 854 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,241 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.36. 1,643,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,690,451. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $104.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average is $70.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

