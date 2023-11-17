Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 161,759 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 161,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XMAR. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 390.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.37. 1,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,616. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.45. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $33.06.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (XMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

