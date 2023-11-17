Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 2.66% of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth $461,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:TACK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.56. 32,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,664. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of -0.55. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $24.91.

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

