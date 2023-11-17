Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,315 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after buying an additional 2,481,759 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.05. The stock had a trading volume of 548,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,431,054. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $216.05 billion, a PE ratio of 139.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total value of $3,223,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,921,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,110,938.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total transaction of $3,223,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,921,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,110,938.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $2,128,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $12,543,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 656,788 shares of company stock worth $137,822,381. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

