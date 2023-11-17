Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $10,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $769,926,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.17. 990,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,692,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $115.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.09.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

