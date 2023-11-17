Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,714 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.27. 444,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,652. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

