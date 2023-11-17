Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 139 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Elevance Health by 110.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $463.06. 231,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,764. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $544.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $450.58 and a 200-day moving average of $453.79. The company has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.27.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

