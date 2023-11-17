Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 141,622 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,622 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $49.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,061 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

