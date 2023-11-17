Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 158,573 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.22% of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $13,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,077.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 73,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 70,785 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 77.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 263,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after acquiring an additional 114,902 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $378,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000.

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.35 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

