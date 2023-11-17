Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 732 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $11,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,281,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,526,593,000 after buying an additional 1,845,478 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 51.2% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,431,000 after acquiring an additional 186,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 55.2% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $72.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,548. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 16.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

