Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 84,899 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,899 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 32,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 144,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 74,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.20. 45,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,757. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $74.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.86.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.