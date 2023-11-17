Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 968 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTM. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 712,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 489,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,663,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,111,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,358,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average of $53.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $56.48.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

