Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $9,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,385,000 after buying an additional 3,197,756 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after purchasing an additional 293,759 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,104,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,199,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares during the period.

VDE traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,370. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $131.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.84 and its 200-day moving average is $118.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

