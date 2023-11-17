Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, reports. Castellum had a negative net margin of 48.18% and a negative return on equity of 75.37%. The company had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter.

Castellum Price Performance

Castellum stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Castellum has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castellum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Castellum by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Castellum in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Castellum in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Castellum in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Castellum in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Castellum

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, and data analytics services.

