Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Releases Earnings Results

Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, reports. Castellum had a negative net margin of 48.18% and a negative return on equity of 75.37%. The business had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter.

Castellum Price Performance

Shares of Castellum stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Castellum has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Castellum during the second quarter worth $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castellum during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castellum by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castellum during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Castellum in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 2.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castellum Company Profile

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, and data analytics services.

