CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $347,550,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 57.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 213.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,472,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

