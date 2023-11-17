CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Lowered to C$72.00 at CIBC

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCL.B. Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$74.33.

CCL Industries stock opened at C$58.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.31. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$52.82 and a one year high of C$71.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.59.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

