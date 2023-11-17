Cellebrite DI Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Cellebrite DI in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Cellebrite DI’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cellebrite DI’s FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.13 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 19.40% and a positive return on equity of 115.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cellebrite DI from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $8.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

