Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 22,842 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,842 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.51% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $18,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 122,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $88.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.44 and its 200-day moving average is $89.85. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $94.57.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.