Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 43,002 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $73.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $77.06.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.