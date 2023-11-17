Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $17,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $65.55 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $69.64. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.83.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.