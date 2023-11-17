Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,153 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $12,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,020 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $88,553,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10,237.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 738,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after acquiring an additional 730,946 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,677,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 182.0% in the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 986,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,891,000 after acquiring an additional 636,652 shares during the period.

FTSM stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $59.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

