Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $11.91 Million Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $11,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after buying an additional 523,240 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $201.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.48. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $179.11 and a one year high of $213.00. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

