Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $12.57 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $1,127,232,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 63,533.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $713,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $652.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $576.84 and its 200 day moving average is $555.55. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $353.62 and a 12-month high of $659.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $133.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.77.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total value of $43,730.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,677,720.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total value of $43,730.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,720.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total transaction of $81,975.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,161.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,685 shares of company stock worth $5,665,178. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

