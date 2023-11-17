Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $13.60 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,698 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $345,861,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 48,648.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,980,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,554,000 after buying an additional 4,969,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WFC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $42.53 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $154.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

