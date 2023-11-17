Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $14.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 203,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $14,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 586.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,465 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 162.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 150.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $70.27 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day moving average of $69.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,505 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

