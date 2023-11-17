Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $17.62 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 279.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,318 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $17,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $91.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average is $91.02. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $94.83.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

