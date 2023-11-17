Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $18.42 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $18,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $153.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $153.35. The company has a market capitalization of $139.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.23 and its 200-day moving average is $138.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

