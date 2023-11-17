Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,053,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,229,378,000 after buying an additional 320,847 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 101.6% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,206,000 after buying an additional 33,522 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,157,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,365,000 after buying an additional 102,357 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TXN opened at $151.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

