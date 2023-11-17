Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 8,053 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $12,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000.

PRF opened at $32.84 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

