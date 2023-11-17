Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $17,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 81,862.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 197,270,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,394,000 after purchasing an additional 197,029,871 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after buying an additional 10,530,730 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,926,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,318,000 after buying an additional 148,536 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after buying an additional 271,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,782,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,487,000 after buying an additional 200,804 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $78.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.35 and a 200 day moving average of $76.56. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $81.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
