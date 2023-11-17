Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $12,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after buying an additional 42,934 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE stock opened at $116.35 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $131.07. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.84 and a 200 day moving average of $118.44.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.