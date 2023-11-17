Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 31,091 Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,091 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 1.45% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF worth $13,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,984,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,513,000 after acquiring an additional 106,790 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,338,000 after buying an additional 64,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,801,000 after buying an additional 235,732 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 355,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 163,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $61.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $988.32 million, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average is $59.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

