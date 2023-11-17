Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 40,382 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,382 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $13,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 45,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $310,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,567,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPLV stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $66.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

