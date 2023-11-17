Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 97 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 433.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 750.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,346.21.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,989 shares of company stock worth $15,303,166. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Up 0.3 %

BKNG opened at $3,128.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,899.31 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,003.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,887.67.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 147.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.