Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.61% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PID opened at $17.10 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.1728 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.