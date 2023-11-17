Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,216,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,355,469 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $267,173,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,030,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,687,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,612,000 after buying an additional 1,998,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.6 %

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.49. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.53.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

