Cetera Advisors LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 2.59% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 262.2% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,315,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after acquiring an additional 952,220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 126.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 451,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 251,875 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,624,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,708,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 19,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EYLD opened at $29.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.79. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $38.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4967 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

