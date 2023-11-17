Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 155.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VDC opened at $183.88 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $201.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.48.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

