Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 7,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 102,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,495,917,000 after purchasing an additional 480,421 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 616,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,884,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.15.

Amgen Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $269.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $143.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $291.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

