Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,892 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $52.94 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $54.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

